This is who you will be able to vote for in the upcoming General Election in the South Shields and Jarrow constituencies
The list of who is standing to become the next MP to represent the South Shields and Jarrow constituencies has been published.
In Jarrow the following people are standing for election on behalf of the associated parties:
*Mark Anthony Conway – Social Democratic Party
*James Paul Milne – Green Party
*Richard Leslie Monaghan – Brexit Party
*Nick Oliver – The Conservative Party Candidate
*Kate Osborne – Labour Party
*John Andrew Robertson – Independent
*Shaun William Sadler – Independent
*David Wilkinson – Liberal Democrats
In South Shields the following people will seek election to the post for the associated parties:
*Emma Louise Lewell-Buck – Labour Party
*Sarah Jean McKeown Green Party
*Oni Boghene Oviri – The Conservative Party Candidate
*William James Shepherd – Liberal Democrats
*Geoff Thompson – Independent
*Glenn Michael Thompson – Brexit Party.
People can register to vote in the UK if they are resident (usually live) in the UK, and aged 16 or over (but you will not be able to vote until you are 18)
They must also be either a British, Irish or European Union citizen, or a Commonwealth citizen who has leave to remain in the UK or who does not require leave to remain in the UK
The page also details how people with a disability can registered to vote.
The elections team, based at South Tyneside Council, can also be called on (0191) 427 7000.