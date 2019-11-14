Counting gets underway at Temple Park Centre for the Jarrow and South Shields constituencies during the last general election in June 2017.

In Jarrow the following people are standing for election on behalf of the associated parties:

*Mark Anthony Conway – Social Democratic Party

*James Paul Milne – Green Party

*Richard Leslie Monaghan – Brexit Party

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

*Nick Oliver – The Conservative Party Candidate

*Kate Osborne – Labour Party

*John Andrew Robertson – Independent

*Shaun William Sadler – Independent

*David Wilkinson – Liberal Democrats

In South Shields the following people will seek election to the post for the associated parties:

*Emma Louise Lewell-Buck – Labour Party

*Sarah Jean McKeown Green Party

*Oni Boghene Oviri – The Conservative Party Candidate

*William James Shepherd – Liberal Democrats

*Geoff Thompson – Independent

*Glenn Michael Thompson – Brexit Party.

People can register to vote in the UK if they are resident (usually live) in the UK, and aged 16 or over (but you will not be able to vote until you are 18)

They must also be either a British, Irish or European Union citizen, or a Commonwealth citizen who has leave to remain in the UK or who does not require leave to remain in the UK

The page also details how people with a disability can registered to vote.