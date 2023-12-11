South Shields gym show their support for NHS staff as they set up festive fundraiser
Staff from The Gym Group in South Shields are showing show their charitable side as they are raising funds for NHS charity in the run up to Christmas.
Team members have been taking part in Santa runs on the treadmills to help raise money which will support the charity particularly over the busy festive period.
NHS Together Charities takes pressure off the overstretched NHS staff and funds projects that prevent ill health and improve services for patients.
Simon Liscombe, General Manager of the South Shields branch said: "The NHS are really struggling and need help supporting their staff right now.
"This time of year is often the time that hits the NHS the hardest, so we wanted to show our support to them as we recognise what a vital role they play in our society."
Staff are hoping to raise £150 by Sunday, 17 December. You can donate to the cause by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/page/thegymgroupsouthshieldsxnhscharitiestogether
The Gym Group South Shields are notorious for supporting charities having already held a number of fitness sessions over the last few years raising money for food banks and Breast Cancer UK.
They are currently taking part in the annual Hope4Kidz Christmas toy appeal and are accepting donations until Monday, 18 December.
Donations can be make directly to The Gym Group, Crossgate, South Shields.
