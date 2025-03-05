Popular East Boldon pub put up for sale for more than £1.2million

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 5th Mar 2025, 14:37 BST

A popular East Boldon pub is on the property market.

The Grey Horse, on Front Street, in East Boldon has been brought to the property market by Savills for an asking price of £1,250,000.

It is a popular venue with residents in the Boldon area and the wider North East - with the pub being included in CAMRA’s 2025 Good Beer Guide.

The pub serves food, has both Sky Sports and TNT Sports, is dog-friendly, an outside seating area, a function space, and more.

The property listing states: “The two storey detached building is arranged over ground, basement, first and second floors with painted rendered elevations beneath a multi-pitched roof.

The Grey Horse, on Front Street, in East Boldon has been brought to the property market for an asking price of £1,250,000. | Google Maps
The Grey Horse, on Front Street, in East Boldon has been brought to the property market for an asking price of £1,250,000. | Google Maps

“The Grey Horse is situated fronting Front Street (A184) in a predominantly residential area with some independent retailers and leisure operators nearby.”

According to the property listing, the entire venue is let to Stonegate Pub Company Limited with Town & City Pub Group Limited and Bay Restaurant Group Limited as a guarantor.

You can view the full property listing at: https://search.savills.com/property-detail/gb0456s279902.

