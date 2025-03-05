Popular East Boldon pub put up for sale for more than £1.2million
The Grey Horse, on Front Street, in East Boldon has been brought to the property market by Savills for an asking price of £1,250,000.
It is a popular venue with residents in the Boldon area and the wider North East - with the pub being included in CAMRA’s 2025 Good Beer Guide.
The pub serves food, has both Sky Sports and TNT Sports, is dog-friendly, an outside seating area, a function space, and more.
The property listing states: “The two storey detached building is arranged over ground, basement, first and second floors with painted rendered elevations beneath a multi-pitched roof.
“The Grey Horse is situated fronting Front Street (A184) in a predominantly residential area with some independent retailers and leisure operators nearby.”
According to the property listing, the entire venue is let to Stonegate Pub Company Limited with Town & City Pub Group Limited and Bay Restaurant Group Limited as a guarantor.
You can view the full property listing at: https://search.savills.com/property-detail/gb0456s279902.
