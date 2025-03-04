Thousands in the North East have seen my artwork and now its on display in Australia

A South Shields artist’s work is on display in Australia after it proved to be a hit in the North East of England.

Stevie, who left his job as an electrician at South Tyneside Council to turn his hobby into a business, created the fibre optic light piece, which is inspired by hidden underground fungi networks.

The South Shields dad has given an insight into where the inspiration for The Mycelium Network came from and how his work became popular world-wide.

He said: “I went to a networking meeting where I was made aware of an artist open call for a light tail at Ushaw College, in Durham.

South Shields artist Stevie Thompson with his Mycelium Network in Australia. | Stevie Thompson

“With only a day to apply, I made a quick sketch of an idea which included two of my favourite things, fibre optics and mushrooms.

“At the time, I’d recently been doing a lot of research about mushrooms and how they can help with your mental health.

“As someone who's suffered from anxiety and depression a lot over the years, I was keen to keep learning so I came up with the idea of using fibre optics to represent the mycelium network which mushrooms use to grow, connect and feed.

“I sent in my idea and was successful in receiving the grant to make it happen.

“That was my first ever commission where I made a small version of it, which went on display on the grounds of Ushaw College.”

It was from this version of The Mycelium Network that different light festivals from across the world started to get in touch with Stevie to have it as part of their own events.

He added: “This is actually my second time in Canberra doing there Enlighten Festival.

“I was a successful applicant in 2024 and they loved the install so much, they invited me back to take part this year too.

Stevie's work has been a hit with the locals. | Stevie Thompson

“The locals love it, it is amazing to stand there amongst the crowds of people and hearing all the ‘ooos’ and ‘ahs’, as well as lovely comments that liken it to things such as 'Avatar', 'other-worldly' and 'thought-provoking' being some of my favourite.

“When I think back to when I first made a little sketch of my idea, I had no idea it was going to turn into a world class lighting installation that was going to change my life and have me recognised as an international lighting artist.

“I feel like I've retired, I can't call this work, I'm getting paid to travel the world doing something thing I love - that's my idea of success.”

You can find out more about Stevie’s work and business by visiting: https://customfibreoptics.co.uk/ or https://www.instagram.com/customfibreoptics.