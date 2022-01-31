Popular Jarrow pub The Lord Nelson looking forward to reopening after refurbishment, despite being hit by fire

A popular pub is looking forward to reopening after refurbishment, despite being hit by a fire.

By Tony Gillan
Monday, 31st January 2022, 6:06 pm

Firefighters were called to The Lord Nelson in Monkton Lane when a blaze broke out at one side of the building.

The extent of the damage has not been revealed and it is not known if the inside of the pub was also affected.

There have been no reports of any casualties. The fire is understood to have occurred on Saturday afternoon, January 29.

Fire broke out at the side of the Lord Nelson, the right hand side of this picture, on Saturday, January 29.

The pub posted a Facebook message at 4.33pm the same day.

It said: “Just to confirm there has been a small fire at the side of the building. All team are fine and well as is the business.

“There will be some small cosmetic works to be completed next week

“Thank you for all your support and well wishes.”

The Lord Nelson’s website currently reads: “We’re currently closed for a refurb, but we'll be back soon (Monday, Feb 7th).”

The pub’s management politely declined to comment further.

