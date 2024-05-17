Popular South Tyneside pub set to close its doors for ‘future development’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular and well known South Tyneside pub is set to close.

The Marsden Inn, on Redwell Lane, has announced that it will be closing its doors in the coming weeks for “future development”.

A post of the popular pub’s Facebook page has revealed that the closing day will be Sunday, May 26.

In the short social media post, the pub’s management thanked customers for their business in years gone by.

The Marsden Inn is set to close on Sunday, May 26, for "future development". The pub and hotel was put up for sale in early 2024. Photo: Google Maps.

The post said: “Hello Everyone! The Marsden Inn will be closing its doors on Sunday 26th May 2024 for future development.

“We’d like to thank our wonderful customers of past and present - we’ve loved hosting you.

“In the meantime, there will be selected stock offers for sale available - please ask staff for more details on this.”

At the time of writing, it is unclear that the future plans for the site are.