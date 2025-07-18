Port of Tyne reports vandalism and abuse as pier restoration work nears completion
The Port of Tyne, the owner and custodian of the North and South piers in Tynemouth and South Shields, is asking members of the public to lend its support as restoration work on the piers enter their final phase.
The call follows several instances of unauthorised access on both piers, with some acts of vandalism to newly restored items taking place.
There has also been reports from the Port that construction workers have also been subjected to daily incidents of inappropriate and abusive language.
The Port has stated that it takes the health, safety, and well-being of its colleagues, contractors, and local community very seriously and is committed to ensuring that the area remains safe and secure during the summer months while the work is taking place.
A lot of progress has been made in recent months and the last phase includes the repair of the roundhouse, replacement of pavement lights, and installation of handrails on the North Pier.
The South Pier will see the lighthouse interior finished, as well as the stone wall replaced.
The Port of Tyne has stated that it expects the work to be completed before the end of summer, but any further incidents or trespassing could cause delays.
Graeme Hardie, Operations Director at the Port of Tyne, has asked members of the public to cooperate with the Port while the works are finished.
He said: “As beloved iconic landmarks, the piers are treasured by many, and we recognise that it may be frustrating for some that they can’t be accessed, especially during the summer months and school holidays, while more people spend time at the coast.
“However, ignoring the closure guidelines could cause significant risks.
“While we are committed to restoring the piers to their former glory, we take health and safety extremely seriously, which includes a zero-tolerance approach to abuse of any nature.
“With the works nearing completion, we kindly ask that the public continue to respect our colleagues and adhere to the closure guidelines to avoid any potential delays.”
Members of the public are warned that trespassing at either pier site could lead to prosecution and a heft fine - with one person fined £1,009 for trespassing on a restricted area of the South Shields Pier earlier this year.
In June, plans for a CCTV post to deter "illegal access" and vandalism at the historic South Pier in South Shields have been submitted to council development bosses.
For more information about the Port of Tyne, visit: https://www.portoftyne.co.uk/.
