Port of Tyne reveal fresh South Tyneside guidance after blaze engulfed warehouse
and live on Freeview channel 276
Around 40 firefighters were called to the large warehouse blaze on Wednesday last week, which saw plumes of black smoke stretch out into the Tyneside sky.
The fire broke out in a building at Tyne Dock on Wednesday, however work remains on going on the site. Having ensured the fire would not reignite the clear up operation is now underway.
And, as a result, Port of Tyne have issued new advice, lifting the closed doors and window policy guidance given to residents nearby.
The statement, released on Monday, said: “The clear up operation following last week's fire at the Port of Tyne is continuing.
“The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service left the site on Sunday and the advice to keep doors and windows closed is no longer applicable.
“We would like to thank all our local communities for their support and co-operation in the last few days.”
Photos and videos sent into the Shields Gazette by Dan Lake showed the remarkable scenes as plumes of black smoke rose from a blaze at the Port of Tyne.
Dramatic drone footage also showed the scale of the fire - and can be viewed by clicking this link.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.