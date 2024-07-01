Port of Tyne reveal fresh South Tyneside guidance after blaze engulfed warehouse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Port of Tyne have issued fresh advice for the people of South Tyneside following last week’s blaze.

Around 40 firefighters were called to the large warehouse blaze on Wednesday last week, which saw plumes of black smoke stretch out into the Tyneside sky.

The fire broke out in a building at Tyne Dock on Wednesday, however work remains on going on the site. Having ensured the fire would not reignite the clear up operation is now underway.

Footage captured at the scene shows what looks to be a warehouse engulfed in flames. | Dan Lake

And, as a result, Port of Tyne have issued new advice, lifting the closed doors and window policy guidance given to residents nearby.

The statement, released on Monday, said: “The clear up operation following last week's fire at the Port of Tyne is continuing.

“The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service left the site on Sunday and the advice to keep doors and windows closed is no longer applicable.

“We would like to thank all our local communities for their support and co-operation in the last few days.”

