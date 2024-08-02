Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emma Lewell-Buck is urging Post Office operators in South Shields to share their experiences with the Horizon Inquiry.

The South Shields MP, Emma Lewell-Buck, has urged Post Office operators in the local community to share their experiences of working with the Post Office in order to provide evidence for the Inquiry into the Horizon scandal.

The Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry is an independent public inquiry which is investigating failings surrounding the Horizon IT system which led to the wrongful prosecution and conviction of sub-postmasters across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood that up to 16,000 people across the UK have been contacted by YouGov, an independent research and data analytics firm, on behalf of the Inquiry, to anonymously share their experiences of the Post Office.

The Inquiry will see every current sub-postmaster in the UK asked about their experience working with the Post Office, as well as applicants under the Post Office’s in-house compensation scheme.

Emma Lewell-Buck, South Shields MP, is urging Post Office operators to share their experiences with the Horizon Scandal Inquiry. | Getty Images

The findings of the two surveys will be presented as evidence during the Inquiry’s final phase (Phase 7) and will help to inform Sir Wyn Williams’, the Inquiry Chair, findings and recommendations.

Ms Lewell-Buck hopes that the experiences shared with the Inquiry will be able to contribute to helping all those who have suffered as part of the scandal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The South Shields MP said: “Fighting for justice can take its toll both physically and mentally, and sub-postmasters have been through many torturous years just to get the truth.

“I would urge anyone in Shields who has received these surveys to share their experiences, help the inquiry and contribute to the vindication of all those who have suffered.”

According to parliamentary data, there are 20 Post Offices in South Tyneside and while some are crown Post Offices, the vast majority are owned by sub-postmasters who will receive the survey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When announcing the survey, Sir Wyn Williams commented: “Human stories are at the heart of this Inquiry. As will be obvious by now, and as I have said from time to time, I have been deeply affected by the accounts of hardship and suffering endured by many.

“I urge all those who are contacted to complete the surveys, and I offer my heartfelt thanks now to all those who take the time and trouble to do so.”

Anyone eligible to take part in the Inquiry surveys should have been contacted via email, with respondents able to contribute their experiences anonymously.

They can do so online or over the phone for those who need reasonable adjustments.