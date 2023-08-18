Praise for South Tyneside A Level students for outstanding grades
Students across South Tyneside celebrated yesterday after more than 98 per cent achieved grades A* – E at A Level.
A total of 98.2 per cent of students achieved a pass – a higher overall pass rate than the national rate of 97.2 per cent.
Although the number of students achieving top grades fell from last year, they were still higher than the national average in 2019 which was the last time this method of assessment was used. Over the last three years students have been awarded grades based on teacher assessments.
Councillor Jane Carter, Lead Member for Education and Skills, said: “Our young people are to be commended for these results which are testament to their hard work and commitment.
“I would also like to place on record my thanks to our dedicated teaching staff and, of course, the unwavering support of parents and carers.
“We will continue to work together to make sure that, all our young people receive the best possible education.”
Students whose results are better, or worse, than expected and who would like advice on their next steps, can contact Connexions South Tyneside on 0191 424 6690 or 0191 424 6657, or by emailing [email protected]