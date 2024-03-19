South Tyneside Council secure over £3.7 million in funding for skills bootcamps

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A number of Skills Bootcamps are to be run across South Tyneside after the Council secured more than £3.7 million in funding.

The free, flexible courses of up to 16 weeks will give people the opportunity to build up sector-specific skills with the offer of an interview with a local employer upon completion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The courses have been co-designed with employers to respond to identified skills shortages.

The Skills Bootcamps will be run in Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles, HGV Driving, including transportation of dangerous goods, and Gas Engineering and Renewables.

Cllr Carter is pictured at Logistics Skills and Consultancy which offer Skills Bootcamps in HGV driving

The courses are aimed at people aged 19 or over who live in England and have the right to work in the UK. Residency requirements will be checked by the training provider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Jane Carter, Lead Member for Education and Skills, said: "The Borough is an industry leader in sectors such as low-carbon heat and renewable technologies.

"However, it is vital that we nurture the skills of our residents so that they can take advantage of these burgeoning green industries.

"These Skills Bootcamps will play a pivotal role in helping us deliver on our core ambition of connecting residents to jobs and skills by enabling our people to unlock the potential of the opportunities at developments such as the IAMP and Dogger Bank."

To find out more about the Skills Bootcamps visit www.southtynesideworks.com/skillsbootcamps