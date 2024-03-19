South Tyneside Council secure over £3.7 million in funding for skills bootcamps

The skills bootcamps will help those into employment.
Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 19th Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT
A number of Skills Bootcamps are to be run across South Tyneside after the Council secured more than £3.7 million in funding.

The free, flexible courses of up to 16 weeks will give people the opportunity to build up sector-specific skills with the offer of an interview with a local employer upon completion.

The courses have been co-designed with employers to respond to identified skills shortages.

The Skills Bootcamps will be run in Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles, HGV Driving, including transportation of dangerous goods, and Gas Engineering and Renewables.

Cllr Carter is pictured at Logistics Skills and Consultancy which offer Skills Bootcamps in HGV driving

The courses are aimed at people aged 19 or over who live in England and have the right to work in the UK. Residency requirements will be checked by the training provider.

Councillor Jane Carter, Lead Member for Education and Skills, said: "The Borough is an industry leader in sectors such as low-carbon heat and renewable technologies.

"However, it is vital that we nurture the skills of our residents so that they can take advantage of these burgeoning green industries.

"These Skills Bootcamps will play a pivotal role in helping us deliver on our core ambition of connecting residents to jobs and skills by enabling our people to unlock the potential of the opportunities at developments such as the IAMP and Dogger Bank."

To find out more about the Skills Bootcamps visit www.southtynesideworks.com/skillsbootcamps

