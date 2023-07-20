The Year 3 pupils from St Bede’s Catholic Primary School, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, took part in the South Tyneside event held at Boldon Lawn Tennis Club – and were not only the winners but the silver medallists too!

All the children taking part played singles matches, as well as competing in a variety of tennis-related skills challenges with their teams. The St. Bede’s tennis stars were in top form as they managed to master their skills for both the skills challenges and match play.

The Year 3 pupils from St Bede’s Catholic Primary School

Team coach and Y3 Teacher Brian McVittie said: “It was fantastic watching the children show their development in matches with their brilliant serving and rallying ability which they had enjoyed practising.

“I was particularly proud of our B team who showed great ambition and belief to win silver medals. Many of our children are keen to continue playing tennis, so who knows they might end up at Wimbledon one day!”

St. Bede’s A Team Captain Evan Clark, eight, said: “It was great getting the opportunity to play at Boldon Lawn Tennis Club and I particularly enjoyed the skills challenges as we could compete as a team with my friends.”