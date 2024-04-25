Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Tyneside primary school has purchased a new bus to enhance the pupils’ learning as well travelling to school.

West Boldon Primary School’s new bus will allow pupils to take part in extra activities outside of school, go on trips and even help some children travel into school.

Deputy Head, Steve McCormack said: “As transport costs have increased significantly over the last couple of years we have been faced with making difficult decisions on school trips, it came to a head when we got quoted £300 for a coach to the beach.

“The choice was either not taking children out or asking parents to contribute more and more to the cost. We didn't like these choices so had to think of other solutions.”

The school has a number of children who are taxied into school and this is at considerable cost to the Local Authority.

West Boldon Primary School approached them and asked for them to contribute towards a new bus which we will use this to collect the children, thus saving the council money but also giving the school access for all children during the school day.

This has now resulted in our year 4's about to take weekly surf lessons at South Shield's Surf School, another classes going for a series of horse riding lessons and many classes taking part in regional athletics events.