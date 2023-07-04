The Department for Transport has confirmed that Transport North East, on behalf of the North East Joint Transport Committee, will receive £45.6 million for the region’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) to improve local bus services, speed up bus journey times and deliver lower fares to help passengers save money on travel.

The move follows the initial Government investment of £117.8 million, bringing total funding to improve bus services in the North East to £163.5 million since 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes shortly after Transport North East launched a new £1 bus fare for all under 22s and the North East Joint Transport Committee agreed to provide free travel passes for 18-25 care experienced young people thanks to Government funding.

With better transport connections crucial to growing the economy, improvements to local bus services will help local residents save money and travel to work, shopping, access medical appointments and see loved ones more easily.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

£45 million funding boost for better bus services in North East

Roads Minister Richard Holden said: “Tens of thousands of people across Tyne and Wear, Northumberland and County Durham rely on the bus to get around every day. That’s why we’re confirming over £45 million to improve local bus services and help build the modern, reliable and affordable bus network all residents in the North East deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve now invested more than £3.5 billion since 2020 to protect bus routes in England outside London and help people ‘Get Around for £2’ as we leave no stone unturned to level up transport, help people save money on travel, and grow the economy.”

The funding follows a recent investment of £200 million to help people save money on travel by extending the £2 bus fare cap until 31 October, which will continue at £2.50 for another year until November 2024.

A further £300 million is also being provided to bus operators and local authorities, including in the North East, to protect crucial bus routes into 2025 and provide long-term stability to the bus industry.

Cllr Margaret Meling, Lead Member for Economic Growth and Transport, said: “This is excellent news for South Tyneside and the wider region. The investment will facilitate more frequent, reliable, accessible, cheaper, and greener buses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will also support our move towards carbon neutrality and a cleaner, greener borough, and encourage people to make the switch to sustainable bus travel.”

READ MORE: 15 photos from life back in South Tyneside in 2003

Cllr Martin Gannon, Chair of the North East Joint Transport Committee, added: “I‘m pleased to welcome this funding which brings our region’s total Bus Service Improvement Plan award to £163.5m. Our region came together and created a truly ambitious BSIP, so I’m delighted that our determination to improve the transport network for passengers has been recognised.