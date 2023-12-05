Public brave winter conditions to take on Santa run to provide donations for food bank
Despite the wintry conditions members of public took part in the Key to Life's annual Santa run.
The Run Eat Sleep Charity Christmas Fun run returned to South Shields at the weekend in aid of Key to Life Foodbank.
Participants braved the snow dressed in festive wear to show their support for the foodbank as they took on the run.
The event at Bents Park, saw children, families and beginners take on the 1km whilst regular runners took on the 5km route.
Those who took part were asked to bring along either a food or toiletry item on the as their ‘entry fee’ which was donated to Key to Life. This year marked the eight event and all donations will make a huge difference to the charity.
Donations from the public included tinned foods, festive treats, cereals, toiletries and more.
Luke Adams, Run Eat Sleep-South Shields founder, said: “Our annual Christmas Fun Run is a really fun way for people in South Tyneside to come together to mark the start of the festive season, enjoy the atmosphere and support a brilliant local charity.”
Luke posted on the running group's Facebook page thanking those that attended: " A huge thanks to everyone that came along to our Christmas Charity Run with our local Key to Life Foodbank."