Allure Beauty Salon based at Victoria Industrial Estate in Hebburn has made it as a finalist at The Official UK Hair and Beauty Awards (HBA). The beauty salon & training academy business is excited to announce that it has been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards in the BEST SALON TEAM category.

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards community come together each year to celebrate the hair and beauty industry in style.

The salon has already won three awards and hopes to make it a fourth when they travel to the awards ceremony in Birmingham on Saturday, 1 June.

The girls at Allure Beauty Salon

Posting the news on social media, Allure said: “We can’t wait to celebrate at the finals! Thank you so much for recognising our hard work and to all of our team for your dedication and to our clients for being our absolute queens!

“We love making our clients and students feel confident & empowered and we’re so proud to be receiving the finalist recognition.”

The annual VIP Red Carpet event entails of a once-in-a-lifetime experience with celebrity guests, hosts and entertainment, and can only be attended by invitation only. The UK Hair and Beauty Awards mission is to support businesses of all sizes, and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media and in the hair and beauty world, no matter their financial or social status.