The Love Parks Week which runs until Sunday, 6 August see parks across the county take part in the annual national celebration organised by charity Keep Britain Tidy.Love Parks Week, now in its 11th year, celebrates and supports the efforts of workers and volunteers who maintain and protect green spaces.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Neighbourhoods and Climate Change at South Tyneside Council said: “We are extremely lucky and proud to have such beautiful parks and green spaces in South Tyneside. They are incredibly important and are perfect places for people to enjoy a walk, a picnic or get close to nature. Our parks also act as a backdrop to our free family friendly activity programme for residents this summer.

“With the school holidays in full swing, we are encouraging people to support the local parks right on their doorstep, take advantage of all they have to offer and help us to keep them clean, tidy, safe and welcoming.”

Cllr Paul Dean

It comes only weeks after six South Tyneside parks secured the Green Flag award – a national marker to the public that the park holds the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and offers excellent visitor facilities.

The Borough’s six Green Flag parks including North and South Marine Parks, West Park South Shields, West Park Jarrow, Readhead Park and Monkton Dene.

South Tyneside Council works closely with local communities, including ‘Friends of’ parks groups, to help promote green spaces and ensure they are looking their best for the benefit of all, through events such as litter picks and spring cleans.

Councillor Paul Dean, Lead Member for Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Equalities, said: “Love Parks Week is an opportunity to shout out about our wonderful parks and celebrate all those who help to look after them all year round including our incredible Friend of groups and volunteers.

“Everyone can show they support by helping to keep parks clean and tidy, from simply putting rubbish in the bin or taking it home to getting more involved in volunteering towards their maintenance.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, said: “The Love Parks campaign would not be possible without the backing of our local authority partners, including South Tyneside park managers and landowners.

“This week is an opportunity for everyone to recognise the value of our parks and green spaces for communities, health and wellbeing, and to encourage groups within our communities that may not think of parks as a space for them to visit.”

Any residents interested in supporting or volunteering in parks can contact the Outdoor Facilities Team via email at Outdoor.Facilities[email protected] or find out more about volunteering at www.lovesouthtyneside.co.uk Funding is also available to help groups with initial set up, with signposting and support to access external funding sources thereafter.

Follow Love South Tyneside on social media facebook.com/LoveSTyneside and twitter.com/lovestyneside for details of litter picks and community events taking place through Love Parks Week.