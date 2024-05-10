Public invited to free Dementia event as part of awareness action week
During Dementia Action Week, (May 13 - May 19) Alzheimer’s Society will reveal the huge financial and emotional impact of dementia for people across the North East as well as the impact to healthcare and the UK economy.
Dementia is the biggest health and social care issue of our time, it’s the UK’s biggest killer yet a third of people with it do not have a diagnosis. Meaning that, today, there are thousands of people not receiving the right care or support they need.
This is the UK’s forgotten crisis. Getting a diagnosis can be daunting, but medical professionals believe it’s better to know. And so do 91% of people affected by dementia.
Find out more about dementia, its impact and the importance of diagnosis at a free event taking place in South Shields next week.
Come and speak with local representatives from Alzheimer’s Society, ACTS, South Tyneside Library service, Admiral Nurses, Memory Protection Service (NHS), Living well with dementia group, Memory Café Boldon and Churches Together Nurturing Dementia Project.
The event will take place at Cleadon Park Library, South Shields on Thursday, 16 May from 10am until 2pm.
To find out more about dementia and Alzheimer’s visit https://www.alzheimers.org.uk