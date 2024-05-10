Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) is celebrating a major milestone - 50 years of service across Tyne and Wear.

Over the next 12 months, five decades' worth of memories of TWFRS will be published to mark the occasion and commemorate everybody’s hard work and contribution to the region throughout the years.

TWFRS is asking members of the public to contribute to a special anniversary video, brochure and time capsule by sharing their memories of the blue light service.

The time capsule is to be opened in a further 50 years and will include images, items and messages from the public, stakeholders, employees and retired firefighters.

The time capsule will be placed at Hebburn Tri Station, a brand-new carbon-neutral emergency services facility, set to be the first of its kind in the country which opens this month at the start of the service’s 50th year.

Tynemouth Plaza, Sea Front Tynemouth (1996)

Whilst Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has been a household name in the North East since the rebrand in 2004, when the service was first established in April 1974, it brought together Newcastle and Gateshead Fire Brigade, Sunderland Fire Brigade, South Shields and Tynemouth Fire Bridge to form the service that exists today.

In 1975, the service, which was known as Tyne and Wear Metropolitan Fire Brigade, attended its first major incident when a fire broke out in the top floor flat in Brandon House, Benwell, which housed 31 five-story flats. 103 people, including children escaped the fire after 50 firefighters attended the scene.

Throughout the decades, the fire and rescue service has continued to work hard to keep people and businesses safe, and people may remember incidents such as the Sunderland Tanker Fire (1992), the Great Fire of Byker (2011) and the Distillex Factory Fire in North Tyneside (2002).

TWFRS has grown enormously throughout the years to their current standing as the UK’s fastest fire and rescue first responder.

Peter Heath, Chief Fire Officer at TWFRS said: “On behalf of all staff and our Fire Authority I am very privileged to be leading the Service during our 50th year and to be celebrating this significant milestone with staff and the communities we serve.

“From the early days to now where we have 17 stations covering 1.1 million residents, the evolution of the service could not have been possible without the hard work and commitment demonstrated by every team member past and present.

First Trainee Course delivered under Tyne and Wear (1974)

“Equally, the work and support of our Fire Authority members has and continues to play a key role in ensuring that the Service remains focused on the communities it serves and remains a community and business focussed service.

“I look forward to seeing the continued growth of the service and continuing to invest in the safety and welfare of our employees and local communities.”

Councillor Phil Tye, Chairperson of the Tyne and Wear Fire Authority added: “Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service is an integral part of local communities. In spite of some very challenging financial settlements and from Government over the last ten years the Service has and continues to perform exceptionally well and I and all Fire Authority members will do all we can to ensure local communities continue to receive a first class service”.

TWFRS is asking for members of the public to send their old videos, photographs and memories to support the creation of a video, time capsule and brochure to mark the occasion for public display.