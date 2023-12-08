Public left 'angered' over industrial action scheduled for Christmas bin collections

Residents across South Tyneside share their thoughts on further bin strikes.

As South Tyneside Council announced further disruption to bin collections over the festive period many residents have been left 'furious' at the idea.

The next intended strike action affecting bin collections is expected to take place from 27 - 30 December inclusive. Action short of strike is ongoing and causing further disruption.

In November, South Tyneside residents were left angry with the waste disposal workers went on strike with no bin collections taking place from 14-17 November leaving many bins overflowing with rubbish.

The recent announcement on further industrial action has caused more uproar amongst some residents who have reported their household bin hasn't been emptied for more than a month.

Many were quick to share their thoughts on social media expressing how 'disgraceful' and 'shocking' this was on the public.

As the industrial action is due to take place over the festive period it will have a major impact on rubbish piling high due to Christmas.

Many residents deem it as 'unacceptable' as the service they are paying for isn't being delivered.

An independent investigation was commissioned in September and all matters raised by waste services employees were considered by the independent investigator. Less than one fifth of waste operatives that submitted concerns (10/52) chose to take part in the investigation process.

The preliminary findings of the Investigator's report were shared with all Trade Unions representing those involved in the grievance who have raised further questions that the Council will pose back to the independent investigator.

Despite these questions, the independent investigation is close to conclusion and the council is committed to ongoing dialogue and discussion with Trade Unions and will continue to make repeated efforts with them to focus on working together to find an appropriate and amicable resolution.

In the meantime, the council will continue to engage with the Unions and affected workforce and is keeping the lines of communication open in the spirit of constructive and positive industrial relations.

The council must now consider all options to minimise the ongoing impact of industrial action to ensure our residents receive the service expected.

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said: "We are absolutely committed to resolving matters through ongoing dialogue and are extremely disappointed that GMB and Unite has stepped away from planned ACAS conciliation.

"GMB and Unite unions planned industrial action before the outcome of the independent investigation and are now proposing further strike action without getting round the table for conciliation with ACAS. Despite this, we remain committed to resolving matters through dialogue.