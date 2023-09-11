Watch more videos on Shots!

Healthwatch South Tyneside is currently working with NHS partners who want to hear your opinions on the proposed changes to podiatry services across the borough and the city of Sunderland.

The NHS pays for podiatry services in both areas and is continually looking at how well services are doing for patients, and whether they are providing the best value for money.

Over the past few years there have been some challenges for podiatry which necessitate change:

There is more demand of the service, which is costing the NHS more

There are more patients with complex needs

Patients who could be helped in a different way have been using the service

Services in South Tyneside and Sunderland are not equal

There is a national shortage of podiatrists

Work has already taken place with staff and patients to think about:

Making the most out of the funding, clinics and staff available

Making sure patients get the care they need with the most appropriate service

Ways to focus on improving outcomes for patients who are most in need

Making the service more equal across South Tyneside and Sunderland

Following the review, a new way of delivering podiatry has been proposed. It is important that patients have a chance to give views on the proposed model, and are able to voice any concerns. We’d like to explain some of the key changes and hear your views.

To take part in the short, ten question survey, visit: Podiatry Services in South Tyneside Survey (surveymonkey.com)

If you need to complete the questionnaire in another way, please contact [email protected] or call 0191 489 7952.