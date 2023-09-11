Public urged to have their say on podiatry services in South Tyneside
Changes are being proposed to podiatry services in South Tyneside and users are being asked to share their thoughts.
Healthwatch South Tyneside is currently working with NHS partners who want to hear your opinions on the proposed changes to podiatry services across the borough and the city of Sunderland.
The NHS pays for podiatry services in both areas and is continually looking at how well services are doing for patients, and whether they are providing the best value for money.
Over the past few years there have been some challenges for podiatry which necessitate change:
- There is more demand of the service, which is costing the NHS more
- There are more patients with complex needs
- Patients who could be helped in a different way have been using the service
- Services in South Tyneside and Sunderland are not equal
- There is a national shortage of podiatrists
Work has already taken place with staff and patients to think about:
- Making the most out of the funding, clinics and staff available
- Making sure patients get the care they need with the most appropriate service
- Ways to focus on improving outcomes for patients who are most in need
- Making the service more equal across South Tyneside and Sunderland
Following the review, a new way of delivering podiatry has been proposed. It is important that patients have a chance to give views on the proposed model, and are able to voice any concerns. We’d like to explain some of the key changes and hear your views.
To take part in the short, ten question survey, visit: Podiatry Services in South Tyneside Survey (surveymonkey.com)
If you need to complete the questionnaire in another way, please contact [email protected] or call 0191 489 7952.
The closing date to complete the survey is Wednesday September 27.