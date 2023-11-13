Members of the public believe someone could seriously get hurt if something isn't done on the matter.

Wheelies in the station and youths riding bikes down the escalator, complaints of anti-social behaviour at South Shields Transport Interchange are on the rise.

And station operator Nexus have responded to a number of specific complaints made to the Gazette.

In recent weeks the Gazette has received complaints from town residents that the station is being used as a racing track for youngsters on their bikes.

Members of the public using the station have been faced with teenagers pulling wheelies and anti-social behaviour leaving many feeling intimidated and angered at the disruption and inconsideration caused by the youths.

The public are asking for action to be taken against the youngsters to make the station a safer place before someone is seriously hurt.

A Nexus spokesperson said: “Riding bikes is not permitted in South Shields Transport Interchange. Anyone caught doing this will be asked to dismount or leave the premises.

“The incidents which have been reported to us by the Shields Gazette will be looked at to see if they could have been dealt with better. We’re sorry if this has spoiled our customer’s experience of using the interchange.

“Customers who observe someone riding a bike inside the interchange building are advised to notify a member of our customer service team, contact the Help Point on the Metro platform, or ‘report it, to sort it’ by discreetly texting ‘REPORTIT’ to 66777 followed by details of the anti-social behaviour they have seen.

