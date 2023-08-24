Young people across South Tyneside are celebrating an impressive set of GCSE results today.

More than 63 per cent of students achieved grades 9 – 4 in both English and Maths – a rise of 2.7 per cent on last year’s figures. The number of strong passes (grades 5 -9) were the same as last year and much improved from 2019 – the last time this method of assessment was used.

Over the last three years students have been awarded grades based on teacher assessments.

Pupils sitting exams. Pic: John Devlin

Councillor Jane Carter Lead Member for Education and Skills, said: “Our young people are to be commended for these results.

“Behind every young person’s success are the efforts of their parents and carers and, of course, our dedicated teaching and support staff. Everyone who touches the lives of our young people will have played a role in helping them achieve success but ultimately it is our young people today who must take the credit. My congratulations go to you all.”

She added: “Providing an all-round excellent education is a core element in our ambition to see our residents connected to job, skills and learning.

“We are not complacent and will continue to work together to make sure all our young people have the very best education they deserve.”