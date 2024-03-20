Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Harton Primary Puzzlers attended The Word for the regional Lego League competition where they competed against other teams from local schools.

First Lego League teams compete in three areas: an innovation project; a robot run; and Core Values. For the innovation project, students are tasked to choose a problem and develop a solution. First Lego League teams research a real-world problem such as food safety, recycling or energy.

This year, the theme “Masterpiece” asked children to explore ways to communicate, engage, and entertain an audience of any size.

Teams were able to explore how science, technology, engineering and maths are part of the arts.

The Harton Puzzlers were interested in exploring and developing interactive posters to engage a wider audience with arts and culture in the local area. The team created augmented reality posters that incorporated videos which the children recorded, edited and wrote a commentary for.

Harton Primary Puzzlers with Customs House Chief Executive Ray Spencer

The commentary explained and advertised different exhibitions and museums in and around South Tyneside.

The team spoke to a number of different organisations including The Glass House (formerly The Sage, Gateshead), Arbeia Roman Fort, South Shields Museum, The Customs House and more.

The children were able to share their project and develop their idea through feedback from people from these venues.

Using existing posters, the team were able to superimpose their videos to showcase events including South Shields Restaurant Week and The Scran Exhibition at South Shields Museum.

Anne Fountain, Cultural Programme Officer for South Tyneside Council, requested the children made a poster to advertise Brick Wonders and Little Landmarks at The Word as well as Arbeia Roman Fort.

Ray Spencer, executive director of the Customs House, requested that the children create a poster to advertise Stage Space – an interactive theatre experience for under 11s - after the children shared some of their existing posters on a visit.

They also designed and built a robot, which they coded using Lego Spike Prime technology and competed on a table-top playing field. This involves timed challenges, where students program the LEGO robot they've built to perform tasks on a field. The robot interacts with modules to complete missions and earn their team points.

The children took part in three rounds of robot games and delivered a presentation to share their innovation idea to a panel of judges.

Their project was praised by the judges, who were seen throughout the course of the day sharing it with other representatives from schools.

As part of the Lego League, the children are expected to demonstrate Core Values – discovery, innovation, impact, teamwork, inclusion and fun – throughout the day.

With some teams having less experience of the robot game, the children used their initiative to coach the other teams. This was recognised by the judges and organisers, who shared this with the IET (Institute of Engineering and Technology).

Harton Primary Puzzlers

A spokesperson from the IET said: “It has been noted about the kindness and resilience of the team helping other, less experienced teams out and having gracious professionalism.”

Mrs Ratcliffe, headteacher of Harton Primary School, added: “I’m so proud of the fantastic teamwork the children have shown throughout this season and especially at the regional competition.”

The team is made up of three Year 5 pupils – Archie, Heath and Naira - and two Year 6 pupils – Ellis and Maizie.

This is the fifth year that the Harton Primary Puzzlers have won the First Lego League regional.