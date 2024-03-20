South Tyneside charity awarded over £100,000 funding to help support service users

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bright Futures are continuing to make a real difference to young women and girls across South Tyneside by providing regular meaningful and innovative local community-based activities.

The award-winning charity has secured £108,000 from the South Tyneside Council UK Shared Prosperity Fund which will allow them to further support young women to participate in community life, build social connections, address barriers to engagement, improve the health and well-being, provide skills and confidence to progress into work, overall building safe and strong communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is a government programme that aims to reduce inequalities between different parts of the UK, by investing in projects that improve economic growth and social well-being.

The fund is allocated to local authorities, who then distribute it to organisations and projects that meet the fund’s criteria.

Bright Futures was selected as a recipient of the funding due to its proven track record of making a positive impact on the lives of young women across South Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding will allow Bright Futures to further develop detached work, youth work sessions and social action projects, increasing levels of participation whilst tackling loneliness, building stronger social connections and community cohesion.

Bright Futures will deliver a bespoke employment, education, and training support programme for young women aged 16+ identified as being economically inactive.

The support will be tailored to the individual needs of the young women addressing barriers to employment, including physical and mental health needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominique Hendry, Project Manager at Bright Futures said: “We are thrilled to have received this funding from the local authority. This funding will enable us to expand our programmes and services, provide more targeted support to young women who are facing specific challenges, and contribute to the economic and social growth of the community.”