South Tyneside charity awarded over £100,000 funding to help support service users

The funding will allow the charity to better support service users.
Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 20th Mar 2024, 11:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bright Futures are continuing to make a real difference to young women and girls across South Tyneside by providing regular meaningful and innovative local community-based activities.

The award-winning charity has secured £108,000 from the South Tyneside Council UK Shared Prosperity Fund which will allow them to further support young women to participate in community life, build social connections, address barriers to engagement, improve the health and well-being, provide skills and confidence to progress into work, overall building safe and strong communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is a government programme that aims to reduce inequalities between different parts of the UK, by investing in projects that improve economic growth and social well-being.

Read the latest news in your inbox with a Shields Gazette newsletter

The fund is allocated to local authorities, who then distribute it to organisations and projects that meet the fund’s criteria.

Bright Futures was selected as a recipient of the funding due to its proven track record of making a positive impact on the lives of young women across South Tyneside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The funding will allow Bright Futures to further develop detached work, youth work sessions and social action projects, increasing levels of participation whilst tackling loneliness, building stronger social connections and community cohesion.

Bright Futures will deliver a bespoke employment, education, and training support programme for young women aged 16+ identified as being economically inactive.

READ MORE: Child golfer to take part in 36-hole challenge in aid of charity

The support will be tailored to the individual needs of the young women addressing barriers to employment, including physical and mental health needs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dominique Hendry, Project Manager at Bright Futures said: “We are thrilled to have received this funding from the local authority. This funding will enable us to expand our programmes and services, provide more targeted support to young women who are facing specific challenges, and contribute to the economic and social growth of the community.”

For more information about Bright Futures please visit their website www.brightfuturesne.co.uk or via social media.

Related topics:South TynesideCommunity