News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

8 South Shields streets readers voted the worst for parking

Readers have their say on what they think the worst streets for parking are in South Shields.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 14th Sep 2023, 13:21 BST

Parking is a topical issue for many, whether you struggle to get parked at your workplace, to go shopping or even outside your own home.

Many of us have had our own parking problems at some point but for many it's a daily occurrence.

With an ever-growing population and more vehicles on the road some streets are just a no go when it comes to parking.

We asked readers what they thought the worst streets in South Shields are for parking and here are the eight most voted streets.

Do you agree?

READ MORE: Hebburn Helps launches annual Christmas appeals

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Many readers complained about getting parked at the shops at Prince Edward Road at The Nook

1. Prince Edward Road

Many readers complained about getting parked at the shops at Prince Edward Road at The Nook Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Readers said this street was difficult for parking due to it being near a school

2. Moreland Road, Whiteleas

Readers said this street was difficult for parking due to it being near a school

Photo Sales
This road can be extremely difficult for parking at school times

3. Ashley Road

This road can be extremely difficult for parking at school times

Photo Sales
The public said Dean Road was tricky when it came to finding a parking spot

4. Dean Road, Chichester

The public said Dean Road was tricky when it came to finding a parking spot

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:South ShieldsParking