Readers have their say on what they think the worst streets for parking are in South Shields.

Parking is a topical issue for many, whether you struggle to get parked at your workplace, to go shopping or even outside your own home.

Many of us have had our own parking problems at some point but for many it's a daily occurrence.

With an ever-growing population and more vehicles on the road some streets are just a no go when it comes to parking.

We asked readers what they thought the worst streets in South Shields are for parking and here are the eight most voted streets.

Do you agree?

READ MORE: Hebburn Helps launches annual Christmas appeals

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

1 . Prince Edward Road Many readers complained about getting parked at the shops at Prince Edward Road at The Nook Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Moreland Road, Whiteleas Readers said this street was difficult for parking due to it being near a school Photo Sales

3 . Ashley Road This road can be extremely difficult for parking at school times Photo Sales