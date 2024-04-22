Readers share their thoughts on This is South Tyneside Festival line up this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With summer just around the corner, the countdown is on for the return on This is South Tyneside Festival.

As part of the festival, free concerts are held each Sunday in Bents Park during July and August bringing the community together through their love of music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week an announcement was made as to who will be performing at this year’s event.

The line up is as follows:

Sunday, July 14 - Sigala

DJ and record producer Sigala will kick start the Sunday Concert series on 14 July.

Sunday, July 21 - Jason Donovan

Then, after his 2023 date was cancelled due to inclement weather, Australian actor and singer Jason Donovan will take to the stage for his rescheduled performance on 21 July, entertaining crowds with some of his best loved hits from over the years.

Sunday, July 28 - Sister Sledge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28 July line-up includes world-renowned group Sister Sledge, featuring Kathy Sledge – the signature voice of the band and best known for anthems such as ‘We are Family’ and ‘He’s the Greatest Dancer.’ Sunday, August 4 - Haircut 100

British pop group Haircut 100, which had top 10 singles in the 1980s, including ‘Fantastic Day’ and ‘Love Plus One’, will help to close the Sunday Concert series on 4 August.

Upon hearing the announcement, readers share their thoughts on social media and there was a lot of love for Sigala coming to South Shields.

One reader said: “Definitely want to see Sigala.”

Another readers said: “We should have a picnic and see Sigala.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third who tagged a friends in the post added: “Shall we see Sigala? Big name, love their songs! Many people were thrilled to see Jason’s Donovan’s name on the line up after last year’s event was cancelled due to weather conditions.

Admission to the Sunday Concerts is free. However, a limited number of Priority tickets are available from Ticketmaster or Shop @The Word for £6 per person to guarantee access on the day. Tickets will only be available for sale until seven days before each concert from Ticketmaster, or up to 12noon on the day before each concert from Shop @The Word.

Tickets purchased for last year’s Jason Donovan concert remain valid for this year’s rescheduled concert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad