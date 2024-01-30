Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Shields woman who spent half a year travelling around Canada and America has relaunched her specialised sports massage therapy business as she returns to home ground.

Lauren Conlin, 22 has an extensive background in sport, representing Team GB in gymnastics as well as a Level 3 Diploma in Sports Massage Therapy and a Bachelor's Degree in Sport and Exercise Science.

She returned home at Christmas after spending time in Canada and America, primarily working as a Surf Instructor in Tofino on Vancouver Island.

Keen to continue her sporting background and offer her skills and expertise to others, Lauren has relaunched her business LJC Sports Massage Therapy situated in the Clervoux Exchange Building in Jarrow.

Lauren offers sports massage therapy (maintenance, pre-event and post-event). Speaking on the benefits of her services, Lauren said: "Sports massage offers a range of benefits for both athletes and the average person.

"For athletes, it aids in improving flexibility, reducing muscle tension, preventing injuries, and enhancing recovery after intense training sessions or competitions.

"For the average person, sports massage can alleviate everyday muscle tension, improve circulation, promote relaxation, and relieve stress, leading to overall better physical and mental well-being."

Lauren carrying out a sports message on a client

As the business develops, Lauren hopes to provide new services such as cupping, taping, and acupuncture.

The sports massage therapy business is already proving popular with clients who have used the service praising Lauren for her amazing work and professional work ethic.