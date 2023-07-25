Colourful and unique cafe opens on Dean Road serving healthy food

A brand-new colourful cafe has opened in Dean Road, named The Pink Elephant Deli.

The cafe was opened by Ian France and Magdalena Amondsen at the start of the month (July), and has been welcomed by the people of South Shields with open arms.

The idea of owning their own unique cafe came to Magdalena and Ian after enjoying a trip to the Lake District. While sitting in a cafe, the pair decided they would love to have their own cafe.

Fast forward six months, and Ian and Magdalena were able to make their dream a reality, after securing a lease on a cafe located on Dean Road in South Shields.

Magdalena was sadly diagnosed with cancer a few years ago, and Ian explained: “It gave her an outlook on life of being proactive in doing things, rather than letting life wash over you.”

They decided to name the cafe The Pink Elephant Deli after a cafe Magdalena fondly remembered from her childhood in Poland as a youngster.

The Pink Elephant Deli serves healthy cafe options, including both savoury and sweet dishes and a variety of drinks, with more ideas in the pipeline for the menu in the future.

A unique aspect of the cafe is Magdalena’s own paintings, which adorn the walls. Ian describes her as “a very talented lady”, and shares that they hope to be able to use the cafe to sell Magdalena’s artwork to the customers who visit in the near future.

The cafe also has a children’s play area, which was already in place when Ian and Magdalena gained the property. Ian explained: “We got it stocked with toys and games, it’s really popular with mum’s and dad’s who can bring the children to play while they enjoy a coffee.”

