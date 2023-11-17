Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hedworth Lane Primary School in Boldon Colliery has been awarded the British Council’s prestigious International School Award in recognition of its work to bring the world into the classroom.

The International School Award celebrates the achievements of schools that do exceptional work in international education.

Fostering an international dimension in the curriculum is at the heart of the British Council’s work with schools, so that young people gain the cultural understanding and skills they need for life work in today’s world.

Hedworth Lane’s international work includes Chinese New Year celebrations, French-themed days, Diwali projects and international school partnerships with schools from Epinay-Sur-Seine and Singapore.

On hearing the news that Hedworth Lane had received the award, Headteacher Mrs Hutchinson said: "We are absolutely delighted to be recognised through this award.

"The staff team at Hedworth Lane have worked incredibly hard to provide a broad range of high-quality cultural learning experiences to our pupils.

"This award celebrates their commitment to providing our children with the opportunities to enjoy their learning and be successful.

"Our pupils have engaged with these activities brilliantly and show a real understanding of their role within the global community."

Scott McDonald, Chief Executive of the British Council, said: "The school has earned this prestigious award through its inspirational international work and links with schools abroad.

"The International School Award is a chance for schools to be recognised for their important work bringing the world into their classrooms.

"This is especially commendable when schools have been deeply affected by the global pandemic.

"The desire to build on their international work shines through and it is with upmost pride that we celebrate their achievements.

"By embedding an international dimension in children’s education, these schools are preparing their students for successful lives in the UK or further afield, empowering them to be global citizens, and are creating vital opportunities in an increasingly global economy."

The Award is now available worldwide in countries such as Greece, Nigeria and Bangladesh. Over 6000 International School Awards have been presented to successful schools in the UK since the scheme began in 1999.

The International School Award encourages and supports schools to develop: