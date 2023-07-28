The park opened to the public in 1923 after being gifted to Robert Readhead, the eldest son of Alderman John Readhead, founder of the firm of John Readhead and Sons Limited, shipbuilders, engineers, and graving dock owners.

Robert served his apprenticeship under his father and became head of the engineering department and one of the directors.

In 1909 he retired from active participation in the business, and devoted his energies more exclusively to public work. For more than forty years he served on various local bodies, and was Mayor for four years. He was also a borough and county magistrate, and a River Tyne Commissioner from 1897.

Robert died at home in Westoe, South Shields, on 24 July 1922, in his seventy-ninth year.The event will celebrate the centenary of the park and all are welcome. Celebrations in the picnic area will include singer (Emily Palmer-Giles), bouncy castle, Sheila Graber will be attending with her artwork, and several other stalls.

The event will run from 12pm-4pm on Saturday, 19 August.

Cllr Glenn Thompson, Friends of Readhead Park said: "The Readhead park has always been a special park. Gifted to our council in 1923 by Robert Readhead, the park has always been a significant source of pleasure for the people of not only Westoe, but to the many people who visit from further afield to use its facilities.

