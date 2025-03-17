'Really proud' - Annual March on Cancer continues to raise thousands for charity

Around 100 walkers have taken part in the yearly March on Cancer.

More than 100 people braved chilly temperatures on Sunday, March 16, as they walked along the North East coast in an effort to raise money for Cancer Research UK via Beating Cancer Together North East.

South Shields fundraising legend Colin Burgin-Plews (Big Pink Dress) and Sunderland soldier David Ansell, who is walking ten miles a day for 1,000 days, were among those who took part.

The annual March on Cancer took place on Sunday, March 16. | Other 3rd Party

Ann has told the Shields Gazette that despite the cold weather, the atmosphere was very positive among the walkers - with some already looking ahead to 2026.

She said: “Around 150 people had initially signed up for the walk but that was before Newcastle got to the cup final so a few had dropped out.

“But there was still over 100 people who took part and the atmosphere was really good throughout the day - apart from the cold.

“Obviously it is a really exposed route, especially by The Leas, but it didn’t put people off, everyone was positive and there has been talk about next year already so we must be doing something right.

Taking Positive Strides were one of the fundraising teams who took part in the March on Cancer 2025. They did it in memory of Paula Fowler, who sadly died last year. | Other 3rd Party

“We could do it during the summer but it is a ‘March on Cancer’ so that is why we do it in March - it wouldn’t have the same ring to it if we did it in June or July.

“At the end of the day, we can go home to get warm after a few hours in the cold, whereas people who are going through cancer treatment don’t have a quick fix when they are feeling unwell.”

Although the total amount raised hasn’t been confirmed yet, Ann has revealed that at the time of writing, it stands at over £2,000.

Ann added: “We have teams that do the walk every year and one of them is called ‘Taking Positive Strides’. One of their members, Paula Fowler, sadly died last year but they kept their team on and it was nice to see them walking together in honour of her.

“They’ve raised more than £10,000 alone since October last year which is amazing.

From left: Nicky McKenna, of Cancer Research UK, Ann Walsh, organiser of the March on Cancer, Rebecca, Ann's daughter, and Jak, Rebecca's partner. | Other 3rd Party

“Since the launch of Beating Cancer Together North East, we’ve raised around £57,000 in total and I’m really proud that we’ve been able to do that, especially as times are still hard and there is a lot of other charities out there.

“I’m really pleased with how the day went and we’re now looking forward to next year.”

You can view the March on Cancer fundraiser at: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/pier-to-pier-march-on-cancer and keep up to date with Beating Cancer Together North East via: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/unite/beating-cancer-together-north-east.

