Region's NHS top of the league for life-saving blood pressure action

High blood pressure – or hypertension - is a leading cause of strokes and heart attacks, so the NHS sets ambitious targets for blood pressure control among at-risk groups.

New figures show that the NHS in the North East and North Cumbria is the best in the country for controlling blood pressure, despite the challenges that come from long-standing inequalities and poor health.

During the past year (2022-23), GP practices in our region took preventive steps to protect almost three in every four adults whose blood pressure puts them at higher risk of stroke or heart attacks. In the North East and North Cumbria, 72 per cent of these patients had plans in place to control their blood pressure, compared to 68 per cent in England as a whole.

Dr Bethapudi in his practice

Dr Raj Bethapudi, CVD prevention lead for North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB), said: "Prevention doesn't often grab the headlines, but this is worth shouting about. Our practices are leading the way and saving lives – and we want to save more.

"Hypertension is a silent killer because there are usually no symptoms, until a catastrophic event like a stroke or heart attack. But it's very treatable – so both patients and health professionals can make a real difference and reduce the risk.

The ICB provides a team of doctors to support to practices who need a helping hand, often in areas with high levels of deprivation. When patients reach the blood pressure treatment threshold, they are often prescribed statins to control the condition and reduce the risk.

Richard Boyle, 67, is receiving care for his blood pressure at Dr Bethapudi's practice in Sunderland. He said: ''I was down for a routine surgery and was told that my blood pressure was high, and I couldn't proceed till it was under control. I have seen the health care assistant at the practice, had my blood pressure taken and bought my own monitor. I recorded the readings over a week and my GP increased my medications. I'm keen to have my blood pressure under control as soon as possible.''

The scheme is part of the ICB's drive towards better health for all, and its ambitious goals which include raising healthy life expectancy and better quality of life.

Dr Bethapudi added: "We've still got a long way to go – our next target is to reach 77 per cent, but we want to go further than that.

"It's so important to watch your blood pressure – get it checked, get it under control and stay safe. If you haven't had a check in the past 12 months, ask your pharmacist, visit your GP practice or you can buy a blood pressure monitor from a reputable pharmacy for around £20.