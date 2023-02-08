Remembering amazing past performers at the Bents Park

We have had incredibly talented performers perform at the South Tyneside Summer Festival.
The free festival is a hugely popular event with the people of South Shields and in surrounding areas, due to the amazing acts booked to perform right on our doorstep.
Last year’s festival saw the likes of Ella Henderson, Will Young, Kelly Llorenna, Phats and Small and many more take to the stage to an excited crowd.
1. Billy Ocean
One of the most remembered performances at Bents Park was Billy Ocean’s in 2015. The R&B singer, who has hits such as When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going and Love Really Hurts Without You performed to an absolutely huge crowd.
2. Scouting For Girls
Scouting For Girls, who had hits in the late noughties such as She’s So Lovely, Heartbeat, Elvis Ain't Dead and This Ain't A Love Song performed at the Bents Park for the first time in 2012, before returning again for an amazing performance in 2018.
3. Liberty X
In 2013, Liberty X (which includes Gateshead-born Michelle Heaton) took to the Bents Park stage, alongside The Honeyz.
4. Alexandra Burke
X Factor winner, number one hit maker and musical theatre star Alexandra Burke graced the Bents Park stage back in 2016, alongside fellow X Factor stars, Ben Haenow and Reggie Bollie.