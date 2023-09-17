Remembering when South Shields fell silent for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: One year on
September marks one year since the nation stood still to pay tribute.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A full year has now passed since the UK and commonwealth lost its longest reigning monarch.
Queen Elizabeth II’s life and record time on the throne was remembered at her funeral in London on Friday, September 19.
Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
The loss triggered a state of mourning across the UK - the first since the death of Winston Churchill in 1965 - with many shops across the nation closing their doors as a mark of respect.
These nine images mark a moment in history when South Shields stodd still alongside the rest of the country.