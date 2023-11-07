A Remembrance poppy wreath

Communities across South Tyneside are expected to pay tribute to the nation’s war heroes at a series of Remembrance services this weekend.

A number of services and parades are being held to mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday, when civic dignitaries, veterans, their families and uniformed organisations will join members of the community to gather for quiet reflection.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor John McCabe said: “These events are an opportunity for people to come together for a quiet and dignified reflection to pay their respects and remember all those who have sacrificed so much for this country and given their lives for the freedom we enjoy today.

“It is also a chance to salute those armed forces personnel who are still on active service around the world today. We hope that people will attend one of the many events taking place across the Borough.”

Remembrance Sunday takes place on the second Sunday of November each year to commemorate the sacrifices of members of the armed forces and of civilians in times of war, specifically since the First World War.

Armistice Day comes one day before remembrance Sunday this year and marks the day battlefields fell silent for the final time at the end of World War One.

The Leader of South Tyneside Council, Councillor Tracey Dixon will lead the tributes in South Shields on Remembrance Sunday, when a parade will leave South Shields Town Hall at 10.30am and march along Westoe Road to Westoe Cenotaph for a service at 10.55am.

Full events across South Tyneside are as follows:

Friday, November 10

10:50am: Assembly at the War Memorial in West Park South Shields. The Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayoress will lay wreaths alongside other organisations and individuals.

Armistice Day – Saturday 11 November

10:30am: Assembly at the Mission to Seafarers in Mill Dam and walk to the Merchant Navy Memorial for a service. Councillor Fay Cunningham will lay a wreath alongside other organisations and individuals.

Monkton Village:

10:40am: Assembly at Lord Nelson pub before marching to the War Memorial in Monkton Village for a service at 10.55am. The Deputy Mayor will lay a wreath alongside other organisations and individuals.

Remembrance Sunday – 12 November

South Shields

10:15am: A parade will assemble on Beach Road at South Shields Town Hall before marching along Westoe Road to Westoe Cenotaph for service at 10:55am. Wreaths will be laid by the Leader of South Tyneside Council, Councillor Tracey Dixon alongside other organisations and individuals including the Deputy Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear Lt General Robin Brims.

Jarrow

10.30am: A parade will assemble outside of Jarrow Town Hall in Grange Road before marching to the War Memorial in Station Street for a service at 10.55am. Wreaths will be laid by the Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council, Councillor Audrey Huntley alongside other organisations and individuals including Deputy Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear Margaret Fay.

Hebburn

9.45am: A parade will assemble at Hebburn Central before marching to St John’s Church for a service at 10.15am. Parade reforms at 10.40am and marches to Carr Ellison Park for a short service at the War Memorial at 10.55am. Parade reforms once more and marches to Hebburn Cemetery for a short service at HMS Kelly Grave. The Deputy Mayor will lay a wreath alongside other organisations and individuals including Deputy Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear Adam Serfontein.

Whitburn

10.40am: A parade will assemble at Whitburn Parish Church before moving off towards the War Memorial in Whitburn where a service will take place at 10.55am. Councillor Jane Carter will lay a wreath alongside other organisations and individuals. Parade will reform, marching back to Whitburn Parish Church for a service.

Cleadon

10:50am: Service at Cleadon Village War Memorial in Front Street. Councillor Ian Forster will lay a wreath alongside other organisations and individuals.

East Boldon

10:10am: A parade will assemble at Grey Horse pub, before marching to St George’s Church for a short service at 10.35am. The parade will reassemble and march to the war memorial for a service at 10.55am. The Deputy Mayoress will lay a wreath alongside other organisations and individuals.

Boldon Colliery