Renewable energy centre dedicated to a Hebburn-born scientist officially opens

The Mayor of South Tyneside officially opens a renewable energy centre in Hebburn.

The Paul Younger Energy Centre, based just off Victoria Road West, in Hebburn has been officially opened on Friday, October 18, by the Mayor of South Tyneside, Cllr Fay Cunningham.

The centre has been named in the memory of Paul Younger, a pioneering scientist from Hebburn who was an internationally renowned hydrogeologist and environmental engineer.

Before he passed away in 2018, Paul was regarded as one of the world’s foremost experts in geothermal energy and the remediation of pollution associated with mining.

The centre provides uses warm water from the flooded mines of the former Hebburn Colliery to provide renewable heat for the Hebburn Central Leisure Hub, as well as resident developments at Durham Court.

Speaking at the opening, the Mayor of South Tyneside said: “The facility uses air source heat pumps to provide renewable heat as well as carbon savings of around 319 tonnes each year.

“This is fantastic for the environment and contributes greatly to South Tyneside Council’s climate change ambitions, which are ahead of the game.

“The energy centre is named after the late Professor Paul Younger, who was born in Hebburn.

“Paul was described by his colleagues as passionate, warm and having a fundamental desire to do good in the world.

“I am delighted that Paul’s family and friends are able to join us today for this every special occasion and I’m sure that Paul would have been extremely proud to have such a fantastic facility in the town that he was born.”

The naming of the centre is a tribute to Paul’s key role behind the bid to make Newcastle a City of Science and Technology and in Newcastle University’s pioneering research to drill for geothermal energy in the heart of the city.

Paul joined Newcastle University as a geology undergraduate and worked his way up to become Director of the Newcastle Institute for Research on Sustainability (NIReS) until he was appointed the University’s first Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Engagement.

One of Paul’s sons, Dominic, branded the centre as a fitting tribute to his dad’s legacy thanks to how it improves the environment.

He commented: “As someone who loved geology, energy and improving the environment, this centre is a fitting tribute to my father’s legacy.

“On behalf of my family, I would like to thank South Tyneside Council and its partners for making this a reality.

“We hope that this centre will inspire future generations, just as Paul inspired us to imagine a better and more sustainable world.

“We deeply wish that he could be here with us today as we are incredibly proud of his vision and hard work, which continues to make a real impact.”

Tom, another of Paul’s sons, highlighted that his dad’s collaboration with many people throughout the years has helped to bring the centre and his work into a reality.

He added: “My dad understood that science is a collective endeavour, he was skilled at bringing people together to create partnerships and nurture people’s potential.

“He worked as part of teams throughout his whole career and it is heartening to see some of his collaborators and colleagues here with us today.

“Thankfully my dad’s vision to use geothermal energy to displace fossil fuels as a source of heat is just starting to materialise across the UK.

“This is thanks to the efforts of many of the people who worked with my dad during the last two decades of his life.

“This energy centre is a beautiful tribute to my dad’s memory and moves us closer towards his vision of enough, for all, forever.”

The Paul Younger Energy Centre marks the second renewable energy site in South Tyneside, following in the footsteps of the Viking Energy Network, in Jarrow.