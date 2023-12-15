Residents are in fear of rats due to the amount of rubbish.

Residents in South Shields flats are appealing to South Tyneside Council to have their bins collected as rubbish continues to pile high.

Tenants living in High Shields Close, South Shields claim bins have not been emptied in eight weeks leaving them 'furious' and 'annoyed' as waste is taking over the communal bins area.

The bins which covers 24 flats have not been emptied since before the last bin strikes (14-17 November).

Many of the flats home families generating a lot of household rubbish such as used nappies and wipes.

Residents claim bins have not been emptied due to the lids not shutting properly so the waste disposal team will not empty them.

Piling rubbish at the block of flats

One resident said: "It has become a concern especially with a young child, it is now a safety hazard.

"We are living in fear of rats and nowhere to take our rubbish."

Despite a number of reports to have the waste collected no date has been provided of when this will happen and residents have been left with no choice but to continue piling their rubbish.

Whilst the option to dispose of their waste at South Tyneside Recycling Village has been suggested by South Tyneside Council this isn't feasible for residents who don't have transport.

A South Tyneside Council spokesperson said: “We are still seeing the impact of the strike action taken by GMB and Unite members in November.

“Refuse workers also continue to work short of strike action and this is causing ongoing disruption to bin collections across the Borough.

“If bins are not collected on their scheduled day, residents are encouraged to present bins from 7.30am (Tuesday to Friday) until they are collected.

“In this particular area, our partners at Karbon Homes are supporting by clearing the way for refuse workers to be able to collect and empty the larger bins.

“We appeal for patience during this time.”

South Tyneside Council has received notification of further strike action by GMB union members as part of ongoing industrial action by refuse workers.