Santa Paws: 22 more photos of festive pets dressed for Christmas

We are now in full swing with our Santa Paws campaign which sees owners send in festive photos of their pets.

We've loved seeing photos of your dogs, cats, rabbits and this year a tortoise all in the festive spirit for Christmas.

All pets are welcome to take part in Santa Paws – whether they’ve got feathers, fins, fur or otherwise – and we can’t wait to see their best festive outfits and accessories.

You can send yours to us on Facebook, and please include your pet’s name so we can include it in the caption.

Our third batch of festive pet photos are now ready to view.

