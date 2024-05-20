Residents share memories following closure announcement of popular South Tyneside pub

The public has shared their memories of the well loved pub.

Following the closure announcement of Marsden Inn, readers have shared memories of times spent in the public.

Last week it announced that the pub on Redwell Lane will be closing its doors in the coming weeks for “future development”.

A post of the popular pub’s Facebook page has revealed that the closing day will be Sunday, May 26.

In the short social media post, the pub’s management thanked customers for their business in years gone by. Upon hearing the announcement, readers took to social media to share their disappointment of the pub closing with many sharing their memories of the pub.

One reader said: “Our mam and dad used to open the shows there on a Friday night many years ago.”

A second added: “Many happy memories of the pub from the 60's onwards - especially the folk club on Sunday nights, but also lunches with mam and dad in later years.”

A third said: “I lived there in the 90's it was a lovely pub back then. Sad to hear it's closing such a shame.”

A fourth reader added: How sad, such lovely memories of this beautiful building, feels like the last connection to my mam.

At the time of writing, it is unclear that the future plans for the site are.

