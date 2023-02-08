Rosie Ramsey praises Colmans Seafood Temple on social media

South Shields-born Rosie Ramsey, who hosts the incredibly successful podcast Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed with her husband, comedian Chris Ramsey, was full of praise for a popular South Shields restaurant.

The podcaster posted an image to her Instagram stories of herself holding an oyster in her hand, with more oysters and a glass of water in the background. She captioned the image: “Best oysters EVER!”, and tagged the restaurant in the post.

The restaurant that Rosie was praising for their oysters is Colmans Seafood Temple , a popular seafood restaurant located right on the seafront in South Shields.

Colmans Seafood Temple, which opened in the refurbished 1930s building in 2017, pride themselves on being a family-oriented restaurant, that responsibly and sustainably sources fresh fish and seafood. They serve three types of oysters at £3.20 per oyster or £16 for 6, all of which are supplied by local business Lindisfarne Oysters.

Their fish and chip shop which is located on Ocean Road, has been serving the people of South Shields for over 100 years.

Outside of tucking into delicious oysters, Rosie recently starred in Robson Green’s brand-new BBC TV series, Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes. The episode starring Rosie, aired yesterday (February 7) at 6.30pm on BBC Two. You can catch up with the episode on BBCiPlayer.

Rosie and her husband Chrisa also recently appeared on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, for the Midnight Game Show segment. Rosie surprised Chris with a surprise visit for Michael McIntyre, his crew and host of various celebrity guests, who joined the couple in their bedroom.

The married couple who share two children together, have also been nominated twice in the National Comedy Awards . Their TV series which aired on BBC Two last year, The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show, has been nominated for Best Comedy Entertainment Show, and their podcast has been nominated for Best Comedy Podcast.

Colmans Seafood Temple

