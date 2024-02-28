Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ten schools and two community youth groups were presented with an award at an event aimed at highlighting the excellent work being carried out to put an end to bullying and its often tragic consequences.

South Tyneside’s Young People’s Parliament helped plan and present the awards with the help of the Council’s Participation Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mortimer Community College won the Inclusion Award in recognition of its extensive work to promote inclusion and value diversity within its community.

Mortimer Community College has an inclusive curriculum and has promoted diversity and inclusion through a range of lessons, events and celebrations such as World Hijab Day and Pronoun Day, taking part in the Diana Anti-Bullying Award and promoting LGBTQ+ safe spaces, diversity week and celebrating different cultural holidays.

Award winners are pictured with Cllrs Jane Carter and Adam Ellison

Winner of this year’s Role Model Award was Year 11 student Habiba Khan, from Mortimer Community College, who has been the driving force behind the school’s mission for greater inclusion. Habiba offered valuable advice on the school’s drive to ensure its uniform policy was inclusive for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She recruited a team of students to work alongside her to plan, promote and deliver World Hijab Day celebrations, which has increased awareness across the school of the reasons behind the hijab, and the clothing Muslim students choose to wear.

By educating students through the design and delivery of form-time quizzes, extra-curricular events and encouraging all students to try on a hijab, the different activities have enhanced understanding and ensured a safe, respectful and inclusive environment for all.

Habiba is currently working with her team to plan a ‘respecting others’ cultures’ day which will reinforce the diversity agenda and ensure that everyone feels comfortable and safe to celebrate their cultures and differences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children and Families Social Care, said: “We all know the devastating consequences that bullying can have on individuals so it is fantastic to see the incredible work being done to make sure every single student in the Borough feels valued and included at school.”

Councillor Jane Carter, Lead Member for Education and Skills, added: “The phenomenal work going on in our schools is nothing short of inspiring.