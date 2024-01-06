Woodland Trust is appealing for people to get involved in tree planting.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Just days away from the application deadline closing, the Woodland Trust still has 300,000 trees up for grabs as part of its free trees scheme.

Schools or community groups can get their hands on these trees which can bring huge benefits - from boosting nature, combating flooding, providing shelter and reducing pollution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Shill, senior project lead in woodland creation at the Trust urged people to apply now.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

He said: “This is an amazing opportunity for any schools and communities to do something really positive for the New Year. Tree planting is a great way to involve lots of people and get out planting can boost mental and physical health during these dark winter months.

“It only takes a few minutes to apply and these trees could bring several lifetimes of benefits”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are many reasons applications could be down, including the busyness of the country returning to normal after COVID, but he added: “Trees are essential in our fight against climate change and research shows that more trees have a direct, positive effect on people’s health. The UK needs millions more trees to reach its 2050 carbon net-zero target. By digging in with us, you'll help bring us nearer this important goal. Don’t miss out.”

The Woodland Trust scheme delivers hundreds of thousands of free trees twice a year for planting in spring and autumn.

Millions of trees have been planted across the country over the last few years. Tree packs are generously funded by lead partners Sainsbury's, Lloyds Bank, OVO Energy, Bank of Scotland and Sofology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tree packs come in packs of 30, 105 or 420 trees and in different varieties to suit their purpose – from hedging, copse, for wildlife or wild harvest.