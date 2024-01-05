News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

31 nostalgic photos of King Street, South Shields through the years

A look back at King Street in South Shields in 31 photos.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 5th Jan 2024, 10:13 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 10:16 GMT

King Street in South Shields was once a buzzing place to go with so many shops on offer.

In recent years the thriving high street has declined due to the rising rent costs and online shopping.

The high street has seen many major high street and independent brands over the years, but which was your favourite shop to visit and why?

Let's take a trip down memory lane and see of the most loved shops and events that have took place in King Street over the years.

READ MORE: South Tyneside charity encourages more people to volunteer

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

These Little Mix fans turned out in King Street in force in 2011. There were queues for tickets for Little Mix which were being advertised in the Gazette. Remember this? Photo: IAIN BROWN

1. In the mix for tickets

These Little Mix fans turned out in King Street in force in 2011. There were queues for tickets for Little Mix which were being advertised in the Gazette. Remember this? Photo: IAIN BROWN

Photo Sales
And here’s one lucky fan who managed to get a ticket. Photo: Iain Brown

2. So happy to get the tickets

And here’s one lucky fan who managed to get a ticket. Photo: Iain Brown

Photo Sales
Building work in King Street in a scene that takes us back to 1953. Photo: Shields Gazette

3. King Street in 1953

Building work in King Street in a scene that takes us back to 1953. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
The snow made it a magical feel at the Christmas lights switch-on in King Street in 2004 but were you there to experience it all? Photo: TR

4. Winter wonderland

The snow made it a magical feel at the Christmas lights switch-on in King Street in 2004 but were you there to experience it all? Photo: TR

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:King StreetSouth Shields