31 nostalgic photos of King Street, South Shields through the years

A look back at King Street in South Shields in 31 photos.

King Street in South Shields was once a buzzing place to go with so many shops on offer.

In recent years the thriving high street has declined due to the rising rent costs and online shopping.

The high street has seen many major high street and independent brands over the years, but which was your favourite shop to visit and why?

Let's take a trip down memory lane and see of the most loved shops and events that have took place in King Street over the years.

1 . In the mix for tickets These Little Mix fans turned out in King Street in force in 2011. There were queues for tickets for Little Mix which were being advertised in the Gazette. Remember this? Photo: IAIN BROWN Photo Sales

2 . So happy to get the tickets And here’s one lucky fan who managed to get a ticket. Photo: Iain Brown Photo Sales

3 . King Street in 1953 Building work in King Street in a scene that takes us back to 1953. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales