31 nostalgic photos of King Street, South Shields through the years
A look back at King Street in South Shields in 31 photos.
King Street in South Shields was once a buzzing place to go with so many shops on offer.
In recent years the thriving high street has declined due to the rising rent costs and online shopping.
The high street has seen many major high street and independent brands over the years, but which was your favourite shop to visit and why?
Let's take a trip down memory lane and see of the most loved shops and events that have took place in King Street over the years.
