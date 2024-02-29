News you can trust since 1849
Schools can get their hands on a £1,000 cash windfall through the Kellogg’s Breakfast Club grants scheme

Schools are being offered the chance to receive £1,000 cash boost for their breakfast clubs.
Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 29th Feb 2024, 09:47 GMT
Schools across the North East can now get their hands on a £1000 cash windfall through the Kellogg’s Breakfast Club grants scheme. 

 The grants can be used by schools to invest in any aspect of their breakfast clubs, from equipment to food and learning materials. 

 The cost of living crisis has had an impact on the way schools and children interact, with many pupils now relying on schools for help outside of their educational needs. If these needs are not met, it can have negative repercussions for both children and parents alike. 

These issues can be seen coming to a head throughout the North East, as 23 per cent of children arrive to school hungry every day, with 56 per cent of teachers believing this to be due to a lack of food at home.

The same study also highlighted the knock-on effect this can have on children’s education, as there was an average amount of 3 hours lost per week by teachers in the North East spent aiding hungry children.  Since 2020, 10 South Tyneside schools have benefited from the Kellogg’s Breakfast Club grants scheme. 

Through Kellogg’s grants, schools can address these issues by providing children with a breakfast and a warm place to start each day. This allows schools to ensure that children don’t go to class hungry and that teachers don’t miss out on essential lesson time.    

Kellogg’s ongoing commitment comes on the back of 26 years of supporting Breakfast Clubs. In that time the company has donated over £5.75 million to schools across the UK in its efforts to alleviate hunger and provide children with the start they need to have a good and productive day. 

 Chris Silcock, Chris Silcock, Managing Director of Kellogg’s UK & Ireland, said: “We are proud to have supported thousands of breakfast clubs up and down the country for 26 years. 

“We know that during trying times, Breakfast Clubs can help to improve children’s school attendance and attainment, as well as alleviating hunger in some cases. Yet, it’s not just the children that benefit. The commitment from Kellogg’s to help schools through its Breakfast Club grants can also often be a lifeline to parents too.” 

Schools can apply by visiting www.kelloggs.co.uk/breakfastclubgrants  

