Serial criminal turned up drunk at police station and claimed he had a knife

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

A serial criminal who turned up drunk at a police station and claimed he had a knife has kept his freedom.

Karl Palmer threatened to cause damage, told officers he wanted to be "arrested or given mental health support" then falsely said he was carrying a blade.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he quickly retracted the weapon claim but warned he would "do the necessary" to get help.

The court heard the confrontation happened at Stockton Police Station, Teesside, at around 10.30pm on March 5 and resulted in Palmer being arrested and charged for being drunk and disorderly, which he pleaded guilty to.

At the time Palmer, 36, of Mill Lane, Hebburn, was on a suspended sentence imposed last March for assault on an emergency worker. He has 37 previous convictions, including nine for being drunk and disorderly.

Nicholas Lane, defending, said Palmer had moved away from "negative influences" in South Tyneside and was staying with a friend in Stockton at the time.

Mr Lane said Palmer is alcohol dependent, which has an affect on his mental health and he was in "crisis" when he committed the offence.