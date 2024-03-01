News you can trust since 1849
Seven photos of South Tyneside primary schools celebrating World Book Day over the years

Here's how South Tyneside schools have celebrated World Book Day over the years.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 1st Mar 2024, 12:05 GMT

Great costumes have graced the schools, nurseries and libraries of South Tyneside on World Book Day in recent years.

The annual day bring together pupils and staff as they dress up as their favourite book characters from timeless classic to modern day books.

See our gallery of pupils and staff dressing up for World Book Day in years gone by.

As Thursday, 7 March will once again mark World Book Day, what will your little one dress up as?

World Book Day at South Shields Central Library with Fellgate Primary School pupils Katie Avenell and Holly Smith in 2015.

1. World Book Day

World Book Day at South Shields Central Library with Fellgate Primary School pupils Katie Avenell and Holly Smith in 2015. Photo: Stu Norton

Spot The Dog was the special guest at South Shields Central Library for this reading session on World Book Day in 2010.

2. A special day at the library

Spot The Dog was the special guest at South Shields Central Library for this reading session on World Book Day in 2010. Photo: CA

Children celebrate World Book Day at South Shields Central Library. Photo: Stu Norton.

3. World Book Day at South Shields Central Library. Librarian Craig with Westoe Crown Primary Alice Duman aged 4

Children celebrate World Book Day at South Shields Central Library. Photo: Stu Norton. Photo: Stu Norton

World Book Day at South Shields Central Library with Fellgate Primary School children in the picture. Can you spot someone you know in this 2015 photo?

4. A great read from 2015

World Book Day at South Shields Central Library with Fellgate Primary School children in the picture. Can you spot someone you know in this 2015 photo? Photo: Stu Norton

