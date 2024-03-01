Great costumes have graced the schools, nurseries and libraries of South Tyneside on World Book Day in recent years.

The annual day bring together pupils and staff as they dress up as their favourite book characters from timeless classic to modern day books.

See our gallery of pupils and staff dressing up for World Book Day in years gone by.

As Thursday, 7 March will once again mark World Book Day, what will your little one dress up as?

1 . World Book Day World Book Day at South Shields Central Library with Fellgate Primary School pupils Katie Avenell and Holly Smith in 2015.

2 . A special day at the library Spot The Dog was the special guest at South Shields Central Library for this reading session on World Book Day in 2010.

3 . World Book Day at South Shields Central Library. Librarian Craig with Westoe Crown Primary Alice Duman aged 4 Children celebrate World Book Day at South Shields Central Library.