Seven streets in Boldon readers' voted the worst for parking

Readers have their say on what they think the worst streets are for finding a parking space in Boldon.

By Hayley Lovely
Published 9th Nov 2023, 11:16 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 11:17 GMT

Parking is a topical issue for many, whether you struggle to get parked at your workplace, to go shopping or even outside your own home.

Many of us have had our own parking problems at some point but for many it's a daily occurrence.

With an ever-growing population and more vehicles on the road some streets are just a no go when it comes to parking.

We asked readers what they thought the worst streets in Boldon are for parking and here are the seven most voted streets.

Do you agree?

Residents said this street in Boldon Colliery was bad for parking

1. Reginald Street

Residents said this street in Boldon Colliery was bad for parking

This on way street was described as difficult for parking

2. Charles Street

This on way street was described as difficult for parking

Due to how narrow the street is drivers face issues and driving and parking in this street

3. Ruskin Drive

Due to how narrow the street is drivers face issues and driving and parking in this street

Many road users have issues with street due to a lot of vehicles

4. Hardie Drive

Many road users have issues with street due to a lot of vehicles

