Seven streets in Boldon readers' voted the worst for parking

Readers have their say on what they think the worst streets are for finding a parking space in Boldon.

Parking is a topical issue for many, whether you struggle to get parked at your workplace, to go shopping or even outside your own home.

Many of us have had our own parking problems at some point but for many it's a daily occurrence.

With an ever-growing population and more vehicles on the road some streets are just a no go when it comes to parking.

We asked readers what they thought the worst streets in Boldon are for parking and here are the seven most voted streets.

Do you agree?

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

1 . Reginald Street Residents said this street in Boldon Colliery was bad for parking Photo Sales

2 . Charles Street This on way street was described as difficult for parking Photo Sales

3 . Ruskin Drive Due to how narrow the street is drivers face issues and driving and parking in this street Photo Sales