Shields Ferry relaunch video sparks tribute all the way from America

A time-lapse video of a Shields Ferry relaunching has made ripples across the Atlantic and led to a personalised gift from America.

And it highlighted the care and attention being shown by Yard Manager, Ian Paolozzi in the foreground, as he co-ordinated the relaunch of the vessel ensuring it went back into the water as smoothly and safely as possible.

The video, and the worker’s care and attention, struck a chord with a group of ferry enthusiasts almost 5,000 miles away in Seattle, who run a BlueSky social media account with more than 14,000 followers.

And not only did they highlight the relaunch on their social media platform, which covers the comings and goings of Washington State Ferries, they also created an image to celebrate Ian’s work and sent it across to UK Docks Marine Services HQ, on River Drive, South Shields.

UK Docks yard manager, Ian Paolozzi (right), receives his tribute from Seattle from UK Docks director, Gary Wilson. | Tim Richardson

William Polly, who runs the Seattle-based account, explained: “We are marine enthusiasts who were quite taken by the sole workman at the shore end of the slipway whose body language expresses the anguish, concern, pride and joy of anyone who has ever watched a vessel relaunch, no matter how routine.

“The stop-action nature of the video catches him in a variety of poses that pretty much says it all about a diligent and concerned worker.

"The screen grab was a little blurry, so we created a sketch of him in our favourite illustrative style - that of a 1950s 'Ladybird Children's' book - which we send to him with our best wishes.

"This style is not about pictorial accuracy or realism, but more about a nostalgic tone and capturing the feeling of the moment.

“Please give our regards to your worker for his good efforts and buy him a pint for us!”

This week, Ian received a framed copy of the image, presented to him at the South Shields headquarters of UK Docks by Director, Gary Wilson.

Ian said: “I was really touched by the poster they sent because they were recognising that a relaunch like that is always a tense time, no matter how often it’s done.

“The Pride of the Tyne ferry is over 200 tonnes and it’s the biggest vessel we can slip/unslip from the water, so lowering her safely back is something of an operation.

“At the same time, she’s been out of the water for some time and it’s the moment to check that everything is working as perfectly as it should before she sails off, so yes, it’s a time when everyone is working very hard and concentrating, and it’s great to get the thumbs up when it’s done.

“It just shows the power of the media that something like this can go around the world."

Director, Gary Wilson, said: “We were delighted to see Ian’s work recognised in this way and we will hang the framed image in our offices at South Shields as a reminder of a lovely gesture which we appreciated."

The Pride of Tyne ferry on UK Docks' slipway in South Shields earlier this year. | Other 3rd Party

Meanwhile, in Seattle, William added: “The short video is a classic study in human body language.

“Ian projects every emotion in that short video that must go along with every ship relaunch down the rails and in the end projects the pride of his and his mates’ efforts in a successful relaunch.

“Shipbuilding/repair is a tough industry to be successful in today.

“Here in Seattle, more marine industry disappears every year, so good luck to UK Docks and continued success on the Tyne, where I'm sure there’s a shipwright tradition stretching back many, many hundreds of years.”

Kevin Leonard, Customer Services Operations Manager at NEXUS, which operates the ferry route, said: “This is a really lovely tribute to the Shields Ferry and the many people who work so hard to keep the vessels running on the River Tyne.

“To get such glowing praise from fellow marine enthusiasts from as far afield as the west coast of America is absolutely fantastic.

“The framed image of our Ferry, Pride of the Tyne, on the UK Docks slipway is so detailed, and it brilliantly captures the boat on its way out of dry dock.”