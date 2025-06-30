SWNS

Sick fans of crazed killer Raoul Moat are reportedly planning to mark the anniversary of his death with a boozy party at the spot where he shot himself.

Next Wednesday (9/7) marks 15 years since the steroid-addicted bodybuilder was found hiding in a storm drain following the UK's biggest ever manhunt. Moat blasted himself in the head after a six-hour stand-off with armed police in Rothbury, Northumberland, at 1.12am on July 10, 2010.

Moat became the centre of a mass manhunt after he shot and wounded his ex-girlfriend Sam Stobbart, then 22, and killed her lover Chris Brown, 29 in Birtley, Gateshead. The following day he shot and blinded PC David Rathband, 44, as he sat in his patrol car in Newcastle.

Tragically, the traffic officer took his life in February 2012 after struggling to cope with his disability and the breakdown of his marriage. On the first anniversary of Moat's death, friends and family drank a toast at 1.12am on July 10 - the exact time he shot himself following the armed stand-off.

Ghoulish tourists also flocked to the spot where he shot himself - now a wildflower meadow - to take macabre selfies and pose for pictures. Previously, police stepped up patrols and threatened to use dispersal powers to prevent the gatherings.

Some residents now fear droves of twisted Moat fans will meet at the site, which is on the banks of the River Coquet, to mark next month's grim milestone. Since his violent death, numerous TV series, documentaries, books and plays have been produced with another planned to be broadcast to coincide with this year's anniversary.

Locals living in Rothbury fear the media coverage has spawned a new “fan base” for Moat. One resident, who did not want to be named fearing reprisals, said: "To some morons he's a hero like Robin Hood. There are concerns these so-called fans will come down here for the anniversary. They did it before and it got quite wild.

“On the first few years, friends of his turned up with packs of beer and stood and sang songs and listened to music into the early hours. The next day beer cans and rubbish was left everywhere which a few local residents cleaned up.

“Flowers were laid at the spot where he shot himself but they were swiftly thrown in the river. The spot where it happened is a patch of wild grass and flowers, it's nothing to write home about."

Another local said: “Rothbury has so much going on but it's unfortunately forever linked with some thug with a gun. Every time there's a new TV series or documentary made about Moat or the hunt for him, the village turns into a circus.

"It's been 15 years since it all happened and a lot has happened since then. Maybe it's time for everyone to let sleeping dogs lie. I just hope the few idiots who, for whatever misguided reason, seem to idolise him have some common sense and stay at home next month and leave us all in peace.”

Councillor Steven Bridgett, who represents the village, has previously urged "idiots" to stay away on the anniversary - saying locals "want to move on". Northumbria Police confirmed they "would respond in the same way we would with any incident, with a fair and proportionate police response."